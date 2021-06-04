Home

Australia

Victoria records no new local cases as Melbourne emerges from lockdown

RNZ
June 11, 2021 2:02 pm
Melbourne's lockdown has been lifted but heavy restrictions remain [Source: AFP]

It is the first time the state has recorded zero new cases since the recent outbreak was first detected on 24 May.

There were 17,604 test results processed on Thursday, when 20,752 vaccination doses were delivered at state-run sites.

Contact tracers are still trying to figure out how four cases in a Reservoir household detected on Wednesday caught the virus, with no links established so far to other cases or exposure sites.

While Melbourne’s lockdown has lifted, heavy restrictions remain: no visitors in the home are allowed and Melburnians must wear a mask both indoors and outdoors as they move about within a 25-kilometre radius of their homes.

Authorities listed more exposure sites across Melbourne’s north overnight, including several supermarkets and a McDonald’s drive-through.

New Zealand has also extended its pause of quarantine-free travel with the state, albeit ‘green flights’ operating for eligible people.

