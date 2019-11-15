Home

Two new COVID-19 deaths in NSW, as 13 hotspots named

9News
April 6, 2020 11:41 am
A Beach Closed sign is displayed at Queenscliff Beach in Manly on Sunday

The COVID-19 death toll in NSW has risen by two, as a number of Sydney beach suburbs and state coastal towns were pinpointed as troublesome coronavirus hotspots.

Two elderly men, aged 85 and 86, died yesterday, taking the NSW death toll to 18 and fatalities nationwide to 37.
NSW Health reported 57 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 overnight, with the state’s total rising to 2637.

The Ruby Princess cruise ship will dock at Port Kembla with dozens of crew suspected to be infected with coronavirus.

Eleven passengers from the ship have died from COVID-19, with hundreds contracting the virus since the ship docked in Sydney last month.

Border officials are expected to board the ship and test crew members for COVID-19.

They will also deliver medical supplies.

