Scott Morrison under pressure to stand aside senior cabinet minister accused of rape

Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, is facing mounting calls to stand aside a senior cabinet minister accused of raping a woman before entering politics.

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young, Labor’s Penny Wong and the prime minister were sent a letter detailing the complaint last week.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in 1988 when the woman was 16.

The woman went to NSW police last year but the investigation was suspended when she took her own life after telling authorities she didn’t want to proceed.