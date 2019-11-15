Melbourne outbreak sees concerning rise

Infections in the state of Victoria have risen in the past fortnight to become Australia’s biggest outbreak in almost three months.

Today’s 75 new cases – the most nationally since 11 April – follow a door-to-door testing blitz in 10 suburbs of Melbourne.

Recent transmissions are “overwhelmingly concentrated” in those areas, say health officials, who describe the state’s 288 active cases as “concerning”.

They have not ruled out re-imposing strict lockdown measures, but maintain the outbreak doesn’t yet constitute a “second wave”.

“I think it will get worse before it gets better,” said Victoria’s chief health officer, Brett Sutton.

Australia has had more than 7,500 cases in total and 104 deaths.

Other states and territories have seen few or no cases in recent weeks.