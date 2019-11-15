Inquiry finds top Australian ex-judge harassed women

An independent inquiry commissioned by Australia’s High Court has found that one of its former judges, Dyson Heydon, sexually harassed six staff members.

The country’s top court apologised to the six women, saying it had been told of the allegations in 2019.

High Court Chief Justice Susan Kiefel said recommendations from the inquiry had been adopted.

Lawyers for Mr Heydon, who retired in 2013, have “categorically” denied the allegations to Australian media.

They stressed that the investigation was an “internal administrative inquiry… conducted without having statutory powers of investigation”.

Mr Heydon joined the High Court as a judge in 2003.