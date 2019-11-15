Australia to close Victoria-New South Wales border

The border between Australia’s two most populous states, Victoria and New South Wales (NSW), is to close after a spike in COVID-19 cases in Melbourne.

The outbreak in Victoria’s capital has seen hundreds of cases in the past two weeks – more than 95% of new Australian infections.

Until now, the two states had maintained open borders even when others had shut them.

Article continues after advertisement

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews says the closure is to begin on Wednesday.

Andrews says it had followed talks with Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, both of whom have previously said border closures weren’t necessary.

He adds that all of them agreed that the best thing to do is to close the border.

Victoria reported 127 new cases on Monday – its highest daily increase since the pandemic began.

Since January, Australia has recorded 105 deaths and around 8,500 cases.