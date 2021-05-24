Melbourne, Victoria, NSW, Sydney, Canberra feel earth tremor

Reports of damaged buildings are emerging in Victoria, after a magnitude-6 earthquake was felt across Australia’s south-east.

Geoscience Australia says the earthquake was detected around Mansfield in Victoria’s north-east arThe quake was felt in Melbourne, regional Victoria as well as Sydney, regional New South Wales, the ACT, Adelaide and Launceston in Tasmania.

There are reports emerging of significant damage in some parts of Victoria.

Apartment buildings are being evacuated in inner Melbourne, where damage to streets and roads is being posted to social media.

Ross, 60, who lives on the Bellarine Peninsula told ABC Radio Melbourne it was the biggest earthquake he had ever experienced.

“We’ve just moved into a round earth house on a concrete slab and the whole thing just rock and rolled and the water in the swimming pool went sloshing backwards and forwards,” he said.

“I couldn’t believe it.”

Margot in Moonee Ponds said at first she thought her daughter was pranking her when her whole house began shaking.

“It was quite intense,” she said.

“My chair was shaking… everything in the room was rattling and clinking together.”

More to come.