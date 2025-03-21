American citizen Glezmann freed by Taliban, returning to US

[Source: Reuters]

The Taliban on Thursday freed an American citizen detained in Afghanistan for over two years following direct talks between U.S. hostage envoy Adam Boehler and Taliban officials in Kabul, a source briefed on the release told Reuters.

George Glezmann, who was detained in 2022 while visiting Kabul as a tourist, left Afghanistan aboard a Qatari aircraft on Thursday evening bound for Qatar, the source said. Glezmann and Boehler are expected to later travel onward to the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement on Thursday confirming Glezmann’s release.

Thursday’s meeting in Kabul marked the highest-level direct talks between the United States and the Taliban since President Donald Trump came to power in January.

Boehler met with the Taliban administration’s foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, according to a statement by the Afghan foreign ministry.

“During this meeting, discussions were held on Afghanistan-U.S. bilateral relations, the release of prisoners, and the provision of consular services to Afghans in the United States,” the statement said.

It added that the meeting was also attended by former U.S. special representative to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.

Qatar, a Gulf Arab state which represents U.S. diplomatic interests in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, said in a statement posted on X that it had facilitated Glezmann’s release.

The source said that Qatar coordinated with Boehler to negotiate with the Taliban authorities.

“Following weeks of negotiations, a breakthrough was made by the Qataris during recent meetings with the Taliban,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In a statement, the Taliban called Glezmann’s release a “goodwill gesture” reflecting its willingness to engage with the United States “on the basis of mutual respect and interests.”

