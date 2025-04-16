After Harvard rejects US demands, Trump adds new threat

[Source: Reuters]

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to strip Harvard of its tax-exempt status on Wednesday and said the university should apologize, a day after it rejected what it called unlawful demands to overhaul academic programs or lose federal grants.

Beginning with Columbia University, the Trump administration has rebuked universities across the country over their handling of the pro-Palestinian student protest movement that roiled campuses last year following the 2023 Hamas-led attack inside Israel and the subsequent Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Trump has called the protests anti-American and antisemitic, accused universities of peddling Marxism and “radical left” ideology, and promised to end federal grants and contracts to universities that do not agree to his administration’s demands.

Trump said in a social media post on Tuesday he was mulling whether to seek to end Harvard’s tax-exempt status if it continued pushing what he called “political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting ‘Sickness?'”

He did not say how he would do this. Under the U.S. tax code, most universities are exempt from federal income tax because they are deemed to be “operated exclusively” for public educational purposes.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Trump wanted to see Harvard apologize for what she called “antisemitism that took place on their college campus against Jewish American students.”

She accused Harvard and other schools of violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination by recipients of federal funding based on race or national origin.

Under Title VI, federal funds can be terminated only after a lengthy investigation and hearings process and a 30-day notification to Congress, which has not happened at Columbia or Harvard.

Some professors and students have said the protests are being unfairly conflated with antisemitism as a pretext for an unconstitutional attack on academic freedoms.

Columbia, a private school in New York City, agreed to negotiations over demands to tighten its protest rules after the Trump administration said last month it had terminated grants and contracts worth $400 million, mostly for medical and other scientific research.

Harvard President Alan Garber in a letter on Monday said demands the Trump administration made of the Massachusetts university, including an audit to ensure the “viewpoint diversity” of its students and faculty and an end to diversity, equity and inclusion programs, were unprecedented “assertions of power, unmoored from the law” that violated constitutional free speech and the Civil Rights Act.

Like Columbia, he said Harvard had worked to fight antisemitism and other prejudice on its campus while preserving academic freedoms and the right to protest.

Hours after Garber’s letter, the Trump administration’s Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism said it was freezing more than $2 billion in contracts and grants to Harvard, the country’s oldest and richest university.

The administration did not respond to questions about which grants and contracts had been cut, and Harvard did not respond to a request for comment.

