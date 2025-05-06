Zhao Xintong becomes China's first world snooker champion after comeback from ban

[ Source: ABC ]

Zhao Xintong has become the first Chinese player to win the World Snooker Championship with a victory over three-time winner Mark Williams at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England.

It is the latest chapter in Zhao’s remarkable rise and fall story.

The 28-year-old won by 18 frames to 12, becoming the first amateur to win the world title, despite a spirited comeback attempt from Welshman Williams.

“I can’t believe what I’ve done. It’s very exciting,” said Zhao, draped in a Chinese flag.

“I was so nervous tonight. Mark is still a top player and put me under so much pressure. He’s the best.”

“It’s a very special moment for me, for Chinese snooker, for everyone.”

Zhao received a 20-month ban in January 2023 after a match-fixing scandal that rocked the sport.

The repercussions of his suspension meant he was classed as an amateur at the World Snooker Championship and needed to get through four rounds of qualifying to reach the Crucible, a gruelling run to the title that began on April 7.

The final was already historic no matter the result, as 50-year-old Williams became the oldest player to reach the final with his win over world number one Judd Trump in the semis.

