Yat Sen repeats history

The Fiji Secondary School Badminton Championships concluded yesterday with the hosting school Yat Sen Secondary School dominating the boys and girls competition at the Yat Sen Hall in Suva.

Yat Sen Secondary School Team Manager, Sainiana Draunidalo says this year’s competition was not a competitive one for her team.

“I think their only rival would be Natabua but it’s a pity that they did not join us this year likewise with Rishikul and Marist Brothers.”

Maliti Cung of Yat Sen Secondary School took out the girl’s single event beating her cousin Leilah Chung also of Yat Sen in two straight sets.

In the boy’s singles event Nathan Li of Yat Sen Secondary School dominates the boy’s category taking over Jin (Kevin) Zhe Du of International School Suva in two straight sets in the finals to win the title.

While in the teams event Yat Sen A won the girls category beating Adi Cakobau School’s Team A while ACS B came third.

In the boy’s team category, Yat Sen Secondary School took home the boys title after thumping International School Suva in a hard fought victory that went right down to last set.

Badminton Fiji is working tirelessly in upgrading the standard of the sport in the country.

Yat Sen won the last championship in 2019 and after a lapse of four years they are winners again.