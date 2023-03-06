Fijiana finishes fifth in Vancouver

[Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s has side finished fifth in Vancouver after beating hosts Canada 22-17.

Fijiana survived a second-half romp by Canada to win the fifth-place play-off.

A hat-trick to Reapi Uluinasau in the first half saw Fijiana lead 17-7 at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

A break from Ana Maria Naimasi set-up the first try to Uluinasau who backed it up with an individual effort in the fourth minute.

She was in again two minutes later, a reward for their patience in attack, keeping possession and poor tackle attempts by Canada.

They were given a wake-up call two minutes into the second spell when Olivia Apps showed great determination two meters out from the try-line, stretching out to score a crucial try.

It was game on with less than two minutes to play when Keyara Wardley levelled the scores with Canada’s third try but Fiji reclaimed its lead when Uluinasau raced away untouched in the dying seconds.

Meanwhile, the men’s side lost in the fifth-place semi-final losing 24-19 to USA.