Woods withdraws from Genesis after mother's death, 'I'm just not ready'

[ Source : Reuters ]

Tournament host Tiger Woods has put his PGA Tour season debut on hold, saying on Monday he decided to withdraw from this week’s Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines while processing the recent death of his mother.

The opening round of the February 13-16 tournament, which was relocated to San Diego from Pacific Palisades this year due to the Los Angeles wildfires, will be held nine days after the 15-times major champion’s mother died.

“I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss,” Woods, 49, said in a post on X.

Article continues after advertisement

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing.”

Woods, who has played a limited schedule since his Feb. 2021 car crash and said last December he was not “tournament sharp yet,” has not played in an official PGA Tour event since missing the cut at last July’s British Open.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link