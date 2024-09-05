Chua focuses on the positives

Head Coach Angeline Chua [Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

After a second consecutive thumping at the FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup, Angeline Chua is hopeful the team will regroup and improve in their next game.

The Young Kulas suffered their second defeat yesterday to Canada by nine goals to nil.

Head Coach Chua believes it has been a learning experience for the Young Kulas and taking the positives from each game will help the girls a lot.

“We’ll regroup, we want to improve always from the last game and this will still be our objective.”



She adds that the girls did well in the second half against Canada allowing them to score only 2 goals but the damage was done in the first half.

Fiji will face France in their last pool game at 1 pm on Saturday and you can watch the LIVE coverage on FBC Sports.