Women’s Va’a win another medal

Team Fiji Facebook page

The Fiji women’s Va’a team has collected a silver medal at the 2023 Pacific Games.

The team, led by double gold medallist Elenoa Vateitei finished in second place in the women’s V6 24km event.

Our mixed touch rugby side continues their round robin matches, and drew 6-all with defending champions PNG this morning.

They will face Cook Islands in their last pool match at 2:30pm.

Meanwhile, the Fiji women’s hockey side will face the Solomons at 1.20pm and the Fiji Pearls will play Papua New Guinea in the semis at 1.30pm