Womens Cricket on track

Cricket Fiji has been pleased with the improvement of the women’s teams’ performance.

Development Officer Sitiveni Rokora says they’ve come a long way in trying to get women into the sport and its pleasing to see how fast it has grown.

Women’s cricket started with only six teams last season but numbers have now reached 14 with majority of the players being school students.

Rokora says they continue to work around the clock in up skilling these women using the same training techniques, equipment’s and methods used by the men’s team under their High Performance Unit.

He says this has been effective as they’ve seen a drastic improvement in the skills of the players.

Rokora adds this will be vital as they plan to select a team to represent the country in the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifier in Samoa.

The qualifier will be held from the 3rd to the 8th of September.