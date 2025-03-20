Wind poses challenge for Bula Boys

file photo

Fiji Bula Boys coach Rob Sherman says that while his team is accustomed to rain, the prevailing wind conditions have been the primary obstacle during their preparations for tomorrow’s FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier semifinal against New Zealand.

The coaching panel’s training plans were thrown off by the strong winds, making it challenging for the players to execute their drills effectively.

However, the Bula Boys had traveled much sooner to acclimatise.

The coach adds the boys have adapted pretty well and were all committed in training throughout their stay in New Zealand.

While, New Zealand may have the home advantage and weather suitable for their liking, the Fijian side have also got to experience what they will expect on the pitch on the main day.

Fiji takes on All Whites tomorrow at 6pm.

