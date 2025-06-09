Win or lose that’s not the end of the world:Serevi

Whatever the result, don’t forget there’s a bigger goal to be achieved.

This is the message of Fiji 7s Legend, Waisale Serevi, to all players ahead of the Vodafone Deans and Weet-Bix Raluve finals today in Suva.

Serevi also has a very important message for the 16 teams that’ll feature in the final and reminded players that rugby is bigger than the Deans and Raluve finals.

“Play like it’s the last game of your life, no regrets and you need to accept the results, the bigger goal is out there not only in the Deans, make sure if something happens congratulate the other team whether you win or lose, that’s not the end of the world.”

Meanwhile, World Rugby Master Trainer, Talemo Waqa, expects a thrilling Ratu Kadavulevu School and Nasinu Secondary School under 18 final after watching them in the last three weeks.

Waqa says the best team will play to their opponent’s challenges but stick to their strengths in the U18 final today which kicks off at 5:30pm.

You can watch it live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.