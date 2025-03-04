We're not lodging any complaints

Jackson Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has urged his players to stay mentally strong and not dwell on refereeing decisions, despite some questionable calls in their recent Super Rugby Pacific match against the Waratahs.

As a former player, referee, and now coach, Jackson understands the challenges of officiating but insists that his team must focus on what they can control rather than blaming referees.

The Drua, notably, did not lodge an official complaint regarding the officiating in the Waratahs game.

“It was something I highlighted with the team, obviously being a referee as well. There’s nothing I want more than our boys to blame referees. They are a crucial and very important part of our game, but I don’t want any of our players going out there and focusing on that. If you do, it takes your mind off what you’re actually trying to do in the game.”

Jackson emphasised the need to accept decisions and move forward, even when they don’t go in their favor.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side will face table leaders Chiefs this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka in round 4 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby season.

The match kicks off at 3.35 pm and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

