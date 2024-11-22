Weightlifting Fiji's successful year draws more interest

[File Photo]

Weightlifting Fiji coach Henry Elder is thrilled about the continued growing interest in the sport and the emergence of young talent eager to participate.

Elder highlights that this year has been particularly successful, with Weightlifting Fiji scooping both the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year awards at the Fiji Sports Awards.

He believes this recognition has played a key role in sparking increased enthusiasm from across the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“Just recently I’ve got a call from somebody in Ba, there’s a village in Ba that’s interested in the sport, there are also other parts of Fiji and Ra who have also requested us to reach out to them.”



Weightlifting Fiji coach Henry Elder

He adds that the future of weightlifting in Fiji looks incredibly promising and says he is eager to see how the sport develops in the coming years as they work to firmly place Fiji on the global weightlifting map.

Weightlifting Fiji will now look into the logistics side of things to ensure they are able to cater for the growing numbers of individuals and schools who have shown interest.

Elder adds that they have outlined a clear plan for their goals and will focus on achieving them in the coming years.