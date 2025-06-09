National lifters set to depart for India

[Photo Credit: Weightlifting Fiji]

Members of Fiji’s national weightlifting team are set to depart later this week to compete in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, which kick off next Monday.

Head coach Henry Elder says the team has been focusing on recovery over the past few days.

Following their final training session tomorrow, they will then fly out to India.

This championship, along with another key tournament in Samoa, will play a crucial role in determining whether Weightlifting Fiji qualifies for the Commonwealth Games in Scotland next year.

“That does not mean they automatically qualify, but it puts them in a good position for next year. We will also be having the Pacific Cup in Samoa, which will be our final qualification in April next year.”

Elder says his athletes are tracking well in their preparations, and he’s looking forward to seeing them perform on the international stage next week.

