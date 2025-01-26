Elder targets strong squad for Pacific Mini Games

Weightlifting Fiji coach Henry Elder is aiming to take around five women and seven men to the Pacific Mini Games in Palau this June.

This follows their second trial session held yesterday at the HPU gym in Suva.

Elder acknowledges that the squad has changed due to the loss of a few talented athletes.

However, he says this is expected, given the challenging nature of the sport.

He adds that only lifters committed to giving their best will make the final selection.

While the trials are primarily for the Pacific Mini Games squad, Elder notes that there are also several international tournaments scheduled before the event.

He emphasizes that the team has a busy year ahead and remains focused on delivering their best performances and achieving positive results.