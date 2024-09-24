Dahlman works with Elder to win gold

Kathy Dahlman [left] with Henry Elder

After nine months of dedicated training, Kathy Dahlman clinched a gold medal in the women’s 87kg category at the United Masters Weightlifting competition at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Hailing from Colorado, USA, Dahlman achieved this success with the guidance of Fiji Weightlifting’s head coach, Henry Elder.

Expressing her joy, Dahlman reflected on her rigorous preparation leading up to the tournament and celebrated her medal win.

She praised Elder’s coaching, attributing much of her success to his support and guidance throughout her training.

“This is lovely, this is my first time in Fiji working with Henry has been fantastic. I actually learned a lot, he coached me, and gave me some really good pointers during the meet.”

Elder, in turn, commended Dahlman’s performance, noting that his primary role was to highlight key areas for improvement before her lifts.

