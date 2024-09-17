Athlete loaders shine at Commonwealth

Having weightlifting athletes as loaders at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships is not something new says Pacific Games Triple gold medalist Taniela Rainibogi.

A handful of Fiji athletes were loaders at the championships, changing weights after every lift.

Rainibogi says having athletes as loaders is common because these athletes are familiar with the different weights, and would be quick in changing the weights on the lifting podium.

“It’s easier for the loaders to the loading because they know what weight they’ll have to put, especially when the time is running.”

With a total of 25 countries part of the championship, there are over 250 athletes competing over the next few days.

The week-long tournament started today and concludes on Saturday.