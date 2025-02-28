Walker is new Fijiana 7s coach

[ Source: FRU ]

Former USA Women’s 7s coach Richard Walker is the new Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s coach.

The Fiji Rugby Union made the announcement today that Walker, an experienced coach with over 15 years of success across various levels of the game is the replacement for Saiasi Fuli.

FRU says he brings a wealth of international expertise and a strategic vision to the program,having held key coaching roles with USA Rugby Women’s 7s, Japan Women’s 7s, and Auckland Storm, Walker has built a reputation for driving high-performance standards and long-term sustainability in elite rugby programs.

Article continues after advertisement

His leadership as Head Coach of the Seattle Seawolves led them to a Major League Rugby Championship, demonstrating his ability to build and maintain a winning culture.

Walker also brings Olympic and World Cup experience, having coached the USA Women’s 7s team through the Rio Olympic Games and the 7s World Cup in San Francisco, where both teams exceeded expectations. His proven track record in player development, behavior standards, and program leadership will be instrumental in shaping the future success of the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s squad.

The FRU also acknowledges the contributions of interim Head Coach Timoci Volavola and looks forward to his continued work alongside Walker as the team prepares for upcoming international competitions, including the HSBC SVNS Series and the journey towards Olympic qualification.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.