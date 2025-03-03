WADA extends intelligence and investigations offensive to Oceania

[Source: Reuters]

A World Anti-doping Agency programme aimed at building cooperation with law enforcement in Europe led to seizures of more than 25 tonnes of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs) and officials now hope to see a similar impact in Oceania and Asia.

WADA launched the Intelligence and Investigation programme in Europe in 2022, hoping it might lead to five anti-doping operations being launched among the 48 countries that participated.

Nearly a year on from the end of the programme, there are more than 100 operations still ongoing across the continent, over 25 tonnes of illicit PEDs seized and 25 laboratories shut down according to WADA’s I&I Director Gunter Younger.

Article continues after advertisement

WADA are meeting anti-doping and law enforcement officials on Australia’s Gold Coast this week to share intelligence and build crime-fighting capacity in the Oceania region.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.