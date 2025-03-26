Vosakiwaiwai to rep England at Six Nations Championship

Nasilai Nakelo Tailevu lass Joanne Vosakiwaiwai

Nasilai Nakelo Tailevu lass Joanne Vosakiwaiwai has earned a call-up to play for the England Red Roses Under-18 squad in the Six Nations Championship.

The former Andover Rugby Football Club player is now part of the Thames Valley England development programme in Oxford.

Vosakiwaiwai was selected last year to represent England U18 and is now one of eight previously capped players reintegrated into the programme from a 36-player squad.

Article continues after advertisement

In a Facebook post, her former club, Andover Rugby Club, said: “Huge congratulations to one of our own, Joanne Vosakiwaiwai, for being picked to represent England in the U18 Six Nations squad!”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.