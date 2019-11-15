Volleyball tournament for Raiwai Rebels before Christmas

The Raiwai Rebels volleyball club will put together an open tournament before Christmas in honor of one of their late players.

32 men’s and 24 women’s teams are being targeted to feature in the tournament in memory of the late Etika Bilo.

The Rebels is one of the most powerful clubs in the Suva volleyball competition and has produced some national reps including Antonio Raturoba.

$1,500 is the main prize money for the men’s and $1000 for the women’s.

The Rebels volleyball tournament will be held on the 23rd and 24th of this month in Suva.