Support rendered to former Suva Volleyball leaders

[Photo: Supplied]

Six Suva volleyball board members will be part of the new executives that will steer the Fiji Volleyball Federation.

The board members including Kemueli Naiqama who is now the new Fiji Volleyball President were hosted to a morning tea as a token of appreciation for their contribution to the development of the sport.

Athletes Representative, Joji Katia says the board members have done so much is the past years to bring volleyball back to life in the capital city.

Katia says the Suva players have no doubt that volleyball will soon rise again in the country with the federation now in capable hands.

Suva Volleyball also had a hand in assisting the federation clear its debt, opening up facilities under the Fiji Sports Council for sanctioned tournaments.

Fiji Volleyball also has a busy season ahead as it is one of the sports targeted to compete in the 2023 Pacific Games.