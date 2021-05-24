Home

Volleyball

Slow start to Suva Volleyball season

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 23, 2021 1:23 pm
[Source: Suva Volleyball Association]

The Suva Volleyball Association is hopeful more teams will join the knockout tournament in the coming weeks.

Suva’s season usually runs from September to April, but due to the pandemic, they had to amend their calendar.

After the successful conclusion of the first rounds of competition, Association General Secretary Semaima Lagilagi says the interest from other clubs has grown.

“We have a lot of new teams this season, a lot of teams are joining us this season because from the last season, there is a lot of competition and a lot of tournaments from the last season, which our Association had planned for the season.”

15 men’s and five women’s teams were part of the first round of the knockout competition last week.

The Suva Volleyball Association knockout tournament will continue this week.

