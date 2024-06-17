Easternville women reign in Raiwai volleyball

[Photo: Supplied]

The Easternville Women’s Volleyball side defied all odds to win the Raiwai Volleyball Competition on the weekend.

Being one of the top women’s side in Nasinu, Easternville produced a strong performance which saw them dominating the final.

The Tacirua East based team never looked back and produced a stunning display of Volleyball that saw them maintain their unbeaten run throughout the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

Young Vaseva Ranadi Senivota was the star of the meet and impressed Volleyball fans at the Eagles Court in Raiwai.



[Photo: Supplied]

Senivota is the daughter of former Fiji Volleyball rep, Ilaitia Senivota.

They defeated a star studded Pearl’s side in a pulsating encounter.

Easternville will be a force to reckon with in the revamped Nasinu Volleyball Association competition.