Easter Championship return

The Fiji Volleyball Federation Easter championship pool and draws have been released.

There are four pools each for the men’s and women’s team.

Vulaca and Vanua champions, the FWCC Suva Blues are in the same pool as DVA White, Kinoya Gold, Nadi Blue, Reva Black and Raiwai Green.

Article continues after advertisement

The Easter championship organized by Fiji Volleyball Association returns tomorrow after a lapse of 5 years with a high turnout from spectators expected.

In the womens pool, the FWCC Suva Blues are in the same pool as Lautoka Tribe Ice, Raiwai Gold, Nadi Giants, Reva Black and NWFJ Vulau.

Eight associations will be part of this year’s competition and 44 teams in total will battle it out for the two-days.

The championship will begin tomorrow and go on for two-days at the FMF Gym in Suva.