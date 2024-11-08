Delai proud of side despite loss

[Source: Radio Fiji One/ Facebook]

Despite going down 25-22 to Police in the Vodafone Sukuna Bowl volleyball competition this afternoon, Army captain Inia Delai is proud of how his players stood up to the star-studded side.

He says they knew to expect nothing less from their counterparts and gave the police side credit for their performance.

He apologized to their fans for not being able to come out with the win, but thanked them for coming out in numbers to support the boys.

“I want to thank all our supporters for coming out here today, giving their all in cheering for us. Even though we lost the game, we try again next year, and we hope you forgive us.”

He adds that the match pointed out areas his side needs to work on and vows the side will come back stronger in next year’s competition.

The volleyball competition was held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva this afternoon.