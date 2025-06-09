Army will get the game they expect says Police coach

Police volleyball assistant coach Eparama Curubula says the defending champions are not relying on their eight consecutive Sukuna Bowl titles as they prepare for the 2025 clash, but are instead focused on the battle ahead.

He says the team is well aware that Army has been building up strongly over the past few years and will enter this year’s competition hungry and determined to end Police’s reign.

Curubula adds that discipline within the force extends to their training sessions and any player who steps out of line will be dropped — no exceptions.

“We stand ready to give Army the game they are expecting – it will be nothing new for them. They’ve seen it previously and will experience it once again this year. We are not counting the amount of times we have won before but we are looking forward and specifically preparing for the match in a few days time.”

He further emphasized that no player is untouchable, saying that even national representatives can be left out if their discipline does not meet the team’s standards.

Curubula also took a moment to thank their families for their unwavering support as the Police side gears up for another fierce and thrilling Sukuna Bowl showdown.

The Sukuna Bowl starts on the 17th of this month to the 21st.

Meanwhile, the men’s soccer on Thursday, and the women’s and men’s rugby on Friday will be LIVE on FBC Sports.

