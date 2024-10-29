Very important game for both forces says Waqanisau

Vodafone Sukuna Bowl Committee Chair Jeremaia Waqanisau emphasized the commitment of both teams as they prepare for the main event and the preliminary games that set the stage for the final clash.

He says this competition holds a special place in their annual sports calendar, making each match critical.

Waqanisau adds that both teams have dedicated time and effort to reach peak performance, and the anticipation is high as neither side intends to yield easily.

“The level of competition and how badly both forces want to win is unquestionable, planning and preparation would be meticulously done for both forces and people can expect a great game, a great week of games for all the sports and the level of competition should be very high especially with the amount of preparation that is going into it.”

The stakes are high in every game, contributing to the rivalry and excitement that the Sukuna Bowl brings each year.

Boxing will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Cricket will take place on Tuesday, netball will be held on Friday and on Saturday there will be touch rugby, rugby league, development and over-40 rugby and servicewomen’s rugby.

The main game will also be played on Saturday at 3 pm.

You can watch boxing on Thursday, as well as rugby league and the main game live on FBC Sports.