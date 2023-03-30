Uluinasau one to watch in Hong Kong

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s star Reapi Uluinasau is one of the six women’s and men’s players to watch at the Hong Kong 7s which starts tomorrow.

Fiji might be out of the running for the overall title but Ulunisau is someone who can turn things around as the stats from the last tournament in Vancouver testify.

There 28 year old made 10 tackles, nine breaks, 11 offloads, and 27 carries as she extend her lead in the DHL Impact Player Award to 26 points with just two tournaments left to play.

The Fijiana play two games tomorrow starting with Ireland at 5.04pm then Brazil at 9.04pm before playing Australia at 1.55pm on Saturday.

Our Fiji 7s side faces Samoa at 7.28pm tomorrow, they then meet Canada at 3.52pm on Saturday followed by Argentina at 8.27pm.