Two more medals on final day of Special Olympics

[ Source: Special Olympics Fiji/Facebook]

Team Fiji wrapped up the final day of the Special Olympics World Games with more medals.

Samu Vuetasau bagged a silver medal in Badminton men singles while Maria Teresia also took home silver in the women’s singles.

The other event of the day saw Maciu Small settle in fifth place.

Team Fiji will return on the 30th of this month.



