Tuinakauvadra eager for Fijiana clash

Wallaroos 15s forward Tabua Tuinakauvadra is excited to play in Fiji once again, with her family cheering on.

The Nadroga native noted that while her relatives were closer for her last game in Fiji, which was in Lautoka, she is uncertain of the exact number who will be able to attend this match.

She is, however, pleased that her mother will be flying over, along with others.

The 22-year-old adds that she hopes to play an exciting, running style of rugby and create opportunities for line breaks.

The Wallaroos team aims to keep the ball in play and produce exciting plays, while also maintaining a strong defense.

She also spoke about the weather, noting that it is hotter in Fiji compared to the cooling temperatures in Australia which is not really a problem for the team but a challenge.

The Vodafone Fijiana XV will face the Wallaroos at 5 p.m. this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The match will be broadcast live on VITI+ for overseas viewers, at a cost of FJD 30.

