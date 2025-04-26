Tova one step closer to turning his dream into a reality

Serevi Tova of Nakasi High School is slowly making his dreams of representing Fiji on the national stage a reality, after taking out gold in the 3000 meters open grade during the Coca-Cola Games Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva this morning.

The 16-year-old his eyes had already been set his eyes on the gold medal since his first day of training, and he has been working hard towards this target ever since.

The year-10 student says flying the Fiji Flag and representing the nation has always been a long time target of his, and after his win here today, the future is bright.

Tova has been competing in the same event since he was in the sub-junior grade, but has never managed to win any medals until today.

He says his win today wasn’t of his own doing, but gave credit to divine intervention.

“This gold medal has only been possible with the help of my Lord and Savior. I wouldn’t have able to achieve this if it wasn’t for his help. Yes I have been putting in the hard work in the weeks leading up to this competition, but its by faith that I have been able to walk away with a win.”

This is his second medal in the competition, having secured a silver in the 1500m inter-boys finals.

However, there will be no time for celebration for this young lad, who says will start his off-season training for the next Fiji Finals when the competition concludes

