Timely assistance for Fiji beach volleyball

[Photo: Supplied]

For a minor sport like beach volleyball, any form of assistance is greatly appreciated and valued.

Just two months away from the Palau Mini Games, the Fiji Volleyball Federation got a shot in the arm after Qito Sportswear stepped up to sponsor the team.

Director, Asaeli Lemaki, and Qito Sportswear is sponsoring the Fiji Beach Volleyball teams training kit.

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo: Supplied]

FBV section manager says Lemaki and the company’s support plays a vital role in their journey leading up to MPG 2025 in Palau, and they’re truly grateful.



[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Beach Volleyball squad have the likes of Gloria Anne Taylor, liseva Ratudina, Laite Nima, Sereia Speed, Vasiti Lewaqolo, Salote Tuilovoni, Sakiusa Naivana, Solimailagi Masi Valentine, Vilisoni Kotoisuva,Wayne Fisher,Wilisoni Loga,Lasarusa Senibale and coached by Apenisa Saukuru

FASANOC is expected to announce the team to Palau on May 5th.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.