Tewa nominated for Sportsman of the Year

22-year-old Team Fiji sprinter Waisake Tewa been nominated for the prestigious Sportsman of the Year Award at the 2024 Fiji Sports Awards.

His nomination recognizes his outstanding performances and dedication to the sport throughout 2024.

Tewa’s achievements include a 6th place finish in the 60m event at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Scotland.

The former Nakasi High School student also secured a 1st place victory in the 200m at the Fiji National Championships.

His success continued at the Oceania Invitational, where he clinched 1st place in the 100m finals.

At the Oceania Athletics Championships, Tewa contributed to the 4 x 400m team’s 1st place finish and the 4 x 100m team’s 2nd place.

He also competed in the individual 100m and 200m finals, placing 8th and 6th, respectively.

Furthermore, he achieved 7th place in the 100m preliminaries at the 2024 Olympic Games.

He will be competing against a strong field of nominees, including:

Peni Volavola Vuniwaqa (Cricket Fiji), Aminiasi Sarabau (Fiji Amateur Box-ing Association), Ratu Tevita Waranaivalu (Fiji Football Association), James Abel Edwards (Fiji Hockey Federation), Viliame Kikau (Fiji National Rugby League), Selesitino Ravuataumada (Fiji Rugby Union), David Young (aka) Tolu Young (Fiji Swimming), Nidhish Krishna Nand (Fiji Taekwondo Association), Viliame Ratulu (Fiji Yachting Association), Gerard J Takayawa (Fiji Judo Association), Pita Masilaca Rasea Waqa (Touch Federation Fiji), Taniela Tuisuva Rainibogi (Weightlifting Fiji), Kavi Ranjan Gounder (World Archery Fiji).

Viewers will get to watch the Fiji Sports Awards 2024 live on FBC Sports this Saturday.

The event will be held at the Vodafone Arena, Suva.

