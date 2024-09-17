Zumi lauds Suva Tennis organizers

Sina Zumi

Fifteen-year-old tennis player Sina Zumi has praised the organization of this year’s Suva Tennis Championship, which concluded in Suva yesterday.

She says the logistics made it easier for her to compete compared to previous years, and she lauds the organizers for a job well done.

The International School student notes that while yesterday’s final match did not go as planned, she looks forward to participating in future tournaments.

“I definitely love the organization in this tournament and it has made it easier to understand what I’m playing, how I’m playing and there has been no stress for me to figure things out.”

She also highlights her exhibition match against Fiji’s top female seed, Tarani Kamoe, who stepped in after Zumi’s opponent did not show up for the final.

Zumi won the women’s singles category.

The four-day competition wrapped up today, with 19 titles contested.