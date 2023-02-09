Venus 'overwhelmed' by hamstring injury, preparing for rehab grind

Venus Williams. [Source: Reuters]

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Venus Williams faces a long spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury that ended her hopes of playing in last month’s Australian Open but the 42-year-old is determined to get back on the court at some point.

Williams was set to play in her 22nd Australian Open after being given a wildcard but the twice-finalist sustained the injury while preparing at the Auckland Classic.

Williams, who has won five Wimbledon titles and two U.S Open crowns, is ranked 664th in the world and has returned to competitive action in Auckland for the first time since being dumped out of last year’s U.S. Open in the first round.