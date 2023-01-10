Understated Nadal 'confident' ahead of Australian Open defence

Rafa Nadal poses after the Australian Open final. [Source: 1 News]

Novak Djokovic might be the centre of attention at Melbourne Park but Rafael Nadal is adamant he’s ready to defend his Australian Open title in style.

The build-up to next week’s Open has largely circulated around nine-time champion Djokovic’s return to his favoured slam after his deportation saga last year, along with world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal.

Reigning champion and top seed Nadal is enjoying a more understated final week before kicking off his title defence when he will chase his first grand slam since becoming a father.