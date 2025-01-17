Sinner through after early stumble

[Source: Reuters]

Defending champion Jannik Sinner recovered his composure after an early setback to storm into the third round of the Australian Open but Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca’s first Grand Slam campaign came to an end in the second round.

Another teenager did make it to the third round though as American qualifier Learner Tien created the biggest upset so far as he stunned Russian fifth seed Danil Medvedev in a near five-hour epic that finished close to 3am.

Major champions Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina progressed as bright Melbourne sunshine replaced Wednesday’s rain and Sinner’s compatriot, fourth seed Jasmine Paolini, joined them in the cool of the evening.

There was nothing cool about 10th seed Danielle Collins’s 7-6(4) 4-6 6-2 victory over 195th-ranked Australian Destanee Aiava. The American blew kisses at the booing fans on Kia Arena and thanked them for paying for her next five-star vacation.

Even the preternaturally chilled Sinner looked ruffled after giving up his first set in 14 matches in the first evening match on Rod Laver Arena, where local wildcard Tristan Schoolkate rose to the occasion with some fine early tennis.

The world number one converted his first breakpoint midway through the second set, however, and was soon back in his groove and romping his way to a 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-3 victory.

