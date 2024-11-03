Sabalenka mows down Zheng for winning start to WTA Finals

[Source: Reuters]

Aryna Sabalenka began her quest to secure the year-end number one ranking with a thumping 6-3 6-4 victory over China’s Zheng Qinwen in her opening round robin match at the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

Australian and U.S. Open champion Sabalenka, who is headlining the first women’s professional tennis tournament in Saudi Arabia, packed far too much power for Zheng at crucial points in their fourth meeting of 2024 to stay perfect.

“She’s such a great player. We always have great battles,” Sabalenka said.

“She plays aggressive tennis. She forced me to step in and go for it. That’s why I bring my best tennis and I’m super happy with the first win.”

In a rematch of their Melbourne and Wuhan title clashes, it was Belarusian Sabalenka who edged ahead in a tight opening set with a break in the sixth game and took the early lead in the contest by holding to love.

Olympic champion Zheng enjoyed plenty of vociferous support at the King Saud University Indoor Arena and led four times in a closer second set but Sabalenka drew level each time and finally broke for a 5-4 lead with a searing forehand winner.

She wrapped up the contest on serve despite a wobble with a double fault, when Zheng sent a forehand long.

The WTA Finals, which features the top eight singles players and doubles teams in the world and has a record prize pot of $15 million, will culminate with the title clashes on Nov. 9.

Winning three round robin matches or reaching the final are some of the ways Sabalenka can retain top spot this year, while closest challenger Iga Swiatek needs to successfully defend the trophy to have any chance of overtaking her.

“It would mean everything to me. It’s one of my dreams,” Sabalenka said about potentially winning the title after losing in the final when it was held in Fort Worth, Texas in 2022.

“I’ve really worked hard in the last few years. I really hope I’ll be able to hold this beautiful trophy one day.”

Roland Garros and Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini then beat 2022 All England Club champion Elena Rybakina 7-6(5) 6-4 in the second match from the Purple Group.

Swiatek takes on Barbora Krejcikova in the Orange Group on Sunday before Coco Gauff meets Jessica Pegula.