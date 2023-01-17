Russian flags banned at Australian Open

[Source: Reuters]

Russian and Belarusian flags have been banned from the Melbourne Park precinct during the Australian Open.

This follows a complaint from Ukraine’s ambassador to the country.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Australia and New Zealand posted a picture showing a Russian flag hanging from a bush beside the court.

He wrote on Twitter that he strongly condemns the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open.

He called on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its ‘neutral flag’ policy.

Tennis Australia responded today by banning the flags of the two countries.