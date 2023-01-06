Raducanu retires in tears with ankle injury 

ASB Classic [Source: Twitter]

British number one Emma Raducanu has exited from the ASB Classic in Auckland due to an ankle injury and criticizes the slippery courts.

The 20-year-old left the court in tears after rolling her ankle during the second set against Slovakia’s Viktoria Kuzmova, with the score 6-0 5-7.

It is just 11 days before the Australian Open begins in Melbourne.

She told New Zealand website Stuff that she has been feeling good, putting in a lot of physical work and to be stopped by an injury is disappointing.

The match was played on an indoor court because of persistent rain in Auckland.

Raducanu, who says she would assess the injury over the next few days, tried to play on after receiving medical attention but withdrew two points into her opening service game at the start of the third set.