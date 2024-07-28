Nadal and Alcaraz roar to opening doubles victory

[Source: Reuters]

Rafa Nadal teamed up with Carlos Alcaraz for the first time as Spain’s so-called dream team opened their Olympic doubles campaign with a 7-6(4) 6-4 defeat of Argentine sixth seeds Maximo Gonzales and Andres Molteni.

“Nadalcaraz”, as the Spaniards have called themselves, produced some spectacular tennis as they were roared to victory by a packed evening crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Despite some injury worries, the 38-year-old Nadal looked sharp as the 14-time French Open champion sealed the opening set with a fierce backhand winner.

Alcaraz, winner of this year’s French Open and Wimbledon titles and the new force in men’s tennis, appeared to be loving life alongside his idol, and he crunched a backhand winner to give the Spaniards a service break at 4-4 in the second set.

Nadal bashed away a smash to bring up match point in the next game as the crowd chanted “Rafa, Rafa” and the Spaniards sealed the win with an Alcaraz volley — the crowd rising as one to give the duo a standing ovation.