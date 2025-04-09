Ill Holger Rune retires in Monte Carlo match

[Source: Reuters]

An ill Holger Rune retired in the first round of the Monte-Carlo Masters in Monaco on Tuesday.

Playing Nuno Borges of Portugal, Rune lost the first set 6-2 and trailed 0-3 in the second when he ended the match.

The 10th-seeded Rune, of Denmark, reportedly had been sick before the start of the tournament and consulted with medical staff between the sets.

This was a home tournament for Rune, 21, who lives and trains in Monaco.

Rune was a finalist in Monaco in 2023, losing to Russian Andrey Rublev in three sets.

